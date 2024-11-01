Business Standard
Economist, cultural scholar: Bibek Debroy to be remembered for many talents

A Padma Shri awardee, Bibek Debroy previously served as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

India mourns the loss of Bibek Debroy, a distinguished economist, scholar, and prolific author, who passed away on Friday. Known for his significant contributions to economic policy, academia, and the translation of India’s classical literature, Debroy served as chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). His work profoundly influenced India’s economic landscape, and his guidance was pivotal to the modern economic reforms shaping the nation.
 

A life of scholarship and impactful policy

 
Born in 1955, Debroy’s academic journey began at Kolkata’s Presidency College, followed by further studies in economics at the Delhi School of Economics and later Trinity College, Cambridge. His unique approach harmonised rigorous Western economic theory with a nuanced understanding of Indian economics and societal needs, bringing a distinctive perspective to the nation’s policy discourse.
 
 

Champion of economic reform

 
Debroy held numerous influential positions throughout his career, leaving a notable mark on India’s economic policy. Before leading the EAC-PM, he served as a member of Niti Aayog, where his vision for modernising Indian Railways contributed to substantial reforms within one of the world's largest rail networks. At the EAC-PM, Debroy’s focus on data-driven policy strengthened India’s fiscal stability, encouraged investment, and paved the way for long-term sustainable growth. Colleagues hailed him for his dedication to economic clarity and commitment to increasing economic literacy among the public.
 
Following Debroy’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured his memory, stating, “Dr Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. His works have left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape.” 

  Bridging India’s past and future through scholarship

 
Beyond his economic expertise, Debroy was celebrated for his deep engagement with India’s cultural and spiritual heritage. His English translations of Indian epics, such as the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, introduced these timeless works to global audiences, preserving their authenticity while making them accessible. His translations underscored the relevance of ancient Indian wisdom in addressing modern-day challenges, connecting traditional values with contemporary interpretations.
 
In a recent chapter of his life, Debroy resigned as chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune, following the reinstatement of vice-chancellor Ajit Ranade by the Bombay High Court.
 
Throughout his illustrious career, Debroy authored and co-authored over 50 books spanning economics, Indian philosophy, and public policy. His literary and academic contributions earned him the Padma Shri in 2015, recognising his impact on India’s intellectual and cultural fabric.

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

