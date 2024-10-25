Business Standard
Home / Politics / CM Saini, other newly elected Haryana MLAs administered oath today

CM Saini, other newly elected Haryana MLAs administered oath today

Protem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered oath to the newly elected MLAs

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other newly-elected MLAs were on Friday administered oath as members of the 15th state assembly here.

Protem Speaker and senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian administered oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Saini, who was sworn-in as the Haryana chief minister on October 17 in Panchkula, was the first one to be administered oath by the Protem Speaker.

After Saini, his council of ministers -- seven-time MLA from Ambala Cantt Anil Vij, Israna MLA Krishan Lal Panwar, Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh, Panipat Rural MLA Mahipal Dhanda, Faridabad legislator Vipul Goel, Gohana MLA Arvind Sharma and Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana -- were administered oath by the Protem Speaker.

 

Among ministers, Barwala MLA Ranbir Gangwa, Narwana MLA Krishan Kumar Bedi, Tosham legislator Shruti Choudhry, Ateli MLA Arti Singh Rao, Tigaon MLA Rajesh Nagar and Palwal legislator Gaurav Gautam were administered oath.

Bedi took oath in Sanskrit while Choudhry took oath in English.

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Inequality, inflation 'structurally corrosive' to growth prospects: Cong

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses security situation in J-K

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Madhabi Puri Buch skips House panel meet; hearing deferred amid protests

Congress, Congress flag

Mahayuti obstructed FRA implementation, denying Adivasis of benefits: Cong

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

UP bypolls: SP, Cong have resolved to save Constitution, says Akhilesh

After the council of ministers, women MLAs were administered oath.

Among them were BJP MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Congress MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal, BJP MLA Krishna Gahlawat, Congress MLA Manju Choudhary, Congress MLA Pooja, Independent MLA Savitri Jindal, BJP MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak and Congress MLA and Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Phogat, who was wearing a sports jersey, said 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Khiladi, Jai Naujawan and Jai Haryana' after taking oath.

Taking oath by MLAs was still in progress.

MLAs, including Nirmal Singh, Ghanshyam Saraf, Kapoor Singh, Satpal Sangwan were also administered oath.

In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats and three Independents were also elected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Nayab Saini, Capt Amarinder among BJP's star campaigners for Punjab bypolls

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Not working, only blaming others is in AAP's DNA, says CM Nayab Saini

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

AAP habitual of lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: CM Saini

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

All 14 Haryana ministers 'crorepatis', none faces criminal case: ADR

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana to provide free dialysis service for chronic kidney patients

Topics : Nayab Singh Saini Haryana BJP BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon