Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / All 14 Haryana ministers 'crorepatis', none faces criminal case: ADR

All 14 Haryana ministers 'crorepatis', none faces criminal case: ADR

It said the minister with the highest declared total assets is Shruti Choudhry, granddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, from Tosham constituency with assets worth Rs 134.56 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a grand ceremony in Panchkula. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All the 14 newly appointed Haryana ministers are 'crorepatis' with average assets being Rs 30.82 crore, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, which also said no minister has declared any criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR and the Haryana Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 14 ministers including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, according the report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

None of the ministers has declared any criminal case against them, it said.

Out of the 14 ministers analysed, all 14 are 'crorepatis' and average assets analysed are Rs 30.82 crore, it said.

 

It said the minister with the highest declared total assets is Shruti Choudhry, granddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, from Tosham constituency with assets worth Rs 134.56 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur constituency with assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.

More From This Section

Kisan mahapanchayat, Farmers, farmers in Haryana, Punjab

Insufficient unity of farmers movement led to Haryana election result: SKM

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Analysing Haryana Assembly poll loss, booth wise report sought: Kharge

Polling official, EVM, election

Haryana elections: Congress alleges 'EVM tampering' in 13 more seats

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Haryana polls: Cong submits more complaints to EC about EVM discrepancies

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong holds review meet on Haryana poll defeat, to set up fact-finding team

According to the report, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is a graduate, has declared assets worth over Rs 5 crore, while senior BJP leader Anil Vij has declared assets worth Rs 1.49 crore.

Another minister, Vipul Goel, the MLA from Faridabad, has declared assets worth over Rs 100 crore and Arti Rao has declared assets worth over Rs 68 crore.

Ten ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Shruti Choudhry with Rs 13.37 crore.

Three ministers have declared their educational qualification upto 12th standard while 11 have declared having an educational qualification upto graduate level and above.

Four ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 10 ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

The cabinet has two woman ministers -- Shruti Choudhry and Arti Singh Rao.

Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, who has also been a four-time MP, is a dental surgeon by training.

Another Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi, holds an MSc in Geography while Minister Gaurav Gautam holds a masters degree in Mass Communication.

Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a grand ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini for his second term.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Modi, Narendra Modi

OBC influence in focus as Nayab Singh Saini council takes oath in Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

From obscurity to fame: CM Saini seals place in political annals of Haryana

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

SC refuses to stay Nayab Singh govt's oath taking ceremony in Haryana

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM; PM Modi, Shah in attendance

Anil Vij

BJP MLA Anil Vij takes U-turn in Haryana CM race: 'Not a contender'

Topics : Haryana election ministers wealth Nayab Singh Saini

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon