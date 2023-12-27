Cong announces 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra', BJP terms it 'mere slogneering'

Asserting that it would complement rather than distract from the party's 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness, the Congress on Wednesday announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 6,200 kilometre ‘Bharat Nyaya Yatra’ from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14 to March 20.

The east-to-west Yatra will traverse 85 districts in 14 states and begin almost a year after Gandhi’s south-to-north walkathon. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Bharat Nyaya Yatra from Imphal on January 14. It will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where Gandhi had walked the 4,080 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 2, 2022, to January 30, 2023, the former Congress chief and his associates will travel the distance during the Nyaya Yatra in a bus, interspersed with covering short stretches on foot. Party sources were hopeful that unlike the previous Yatra, where eminent people, including activists and those from diverse walks of life, joined Gandhi, this time he would interact more with party workers and common people.

Congress General Secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi, during the Yatra, will interact with people to understand the livelihood issues that currently confront them, such as price rise and unemployment, and assure them of Congress party’s commitment to deliver economic, social, and political justice. In a post on X, Ramesh said while the Bharat Jodo Yatra was anchored in the Preamble's pillars of "liberty, equality, and fraternity", the Bharat Nyaya Yatra is anchored in the Preamble's very first pillar of justice – social, economic, and political.

Congress General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the Nyaya Yatra will not impact the election preparedness of the Congress. The party will put in place a separate system in New Delhi to look at its election readiness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Some, a minority view, in the Congress had expressed misgivings that Gandhi, the party’s most popular leader, should instead focus on campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, which are likely to be announced in the first week of March. The Nyaya Yatra could also include Gandhi and other leaders attending public rallies, and it is likely that the leaders of Congress allies will take part. Venugopal said the reason that the party picked Manipur to begin the Yatra was to “heal the wounds” of the people of that state that has witnessed ethnic strife since April.

Of the 14 states that it will cover, four – Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Assam – are in the northeast. The Congress has lost space to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur and Assam and to regional parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya. It will then make its way to West Bengal, where it is hopeful of a respectable alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. The Congress lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the recent Assembly polls but commanded a sizeable vote share.

The 136-day Bharat Jodo Yatra march covered 4,081 kilometres, traversing 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 states and two Union territories. During the course of the Yatra, Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street-corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He held more than 275 planned walking interactions and over 100 sitting interactions.

The Congress will launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign at its ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ in Nagpur on its foundation day on December 28. Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally. Nagpur is home to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters and also 'Deekshabhoomi', where B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism.

Responding to the Congress announcement of its Nyaya Yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party termed it "mere sloganeering" and said it will not "fool" people. Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided justice to the people of India, who had faced all kinds of injustice during the Congress rule.