Rahul Gandhi to embark on 6,200 km Bharat Nyaya Yatra from January 14

Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi and his associates will travel the distance during the Nyaya Yatra in a bus interspersed with short padyatras

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A year after his 4,080 km walkathon, Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on a 6,200 km east to west Bharat Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14 to March 20.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Bharat Nyaya Yatra from Imphal on January 14. It will conclude in Mumbai on January 20, traversing 85 districts of 14 states. Unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi and his associates will travel the distance during the Nyaya Yatra in a bus interspersed with short padyatras.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi, during the Yatra, will interact with people to understand the livelihood issues that currently confront them, such as price rise and unemployment, and assure them of Congress party’s commitment to deliver economic justice, social justice and political justice.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said the Nyaya Yatra will not impact the election preparedness of the Congress. The party will put in place a separate system in New Delhi to look at its election readiness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Nyaya Yatra could also include Gandhi and other leaders attending public rallies, and it is likely that the leaders of Congress allies will take part. Venugopal said the reason that the party picked Manipur to begin the Yatra was to “heal the wounds” of the people of that state.

The Nyaya Yatra will traverse 14 states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, from September 7, 2022 to January 30, travelled 4080 km and covered 12 states.

The Congress will launch its Lok Sabha campaign, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hain’, from Nagpur on December 28.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

