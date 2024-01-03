Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong collects over Rs 10 cr donation amount under Donate for Desh campaign

Earlier in December, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Ajay Maken

Senior Congress leader and party Treasurer, Ajay Maken, in a post on X, informed that the maximum donation money collected by the party was from Telangana

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh', the Congress party has collected a total donation amount of Rs 10.15 crores up till now.
Senior Congress leader and party Treasurer, Ajay Maken, in a post on X, informed that the maximum donation money collected by the party was from Telangana, which mounted to 1.72 crore, followed by Haryana which mounted at 1.21 crore.
"Salute to the enthusiasm of the brave Congress workers of Haryana! Leaving Maharashtra behind, in second place. Total donation amount of Rs 1.21 crore, from Haryana alone! We have now crossed the donation amount of Rs 10.15 crore," he said in a post on X.
The top five states from which the maximum donation under the 'Donate for Desh' campaign was collected were Telangana, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier in December, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched the crowdfunding campaign 'Donate for Desh' for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The Congress party in a post on X, said that the campaign was inspired by the 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' started in the year 1920. On the 138 years completed by Congress, the grand old party urged the citizens to pay the money in multiples of 138 (e.g., Rs 138, Rs 1380, Rs 13,800, or more).
The campaign aims at "empowering the party to create an India rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities".
Speaking about the campaign, Kharge said that this is the first time that Congress is asking people for donations and cited Mahatma Gandhi, who also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle.
"It's the first time that Congress is asking people for donations for the nation... If you work only by depending on the rich, then you have to follow their policies. Mahatma Gandhi also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle," said Kharge.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

