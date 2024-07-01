Business Standard
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Gadkari to complete work on highway in Jorhat

The Congress MP said the Teok-Sivasagar highway is an important road in the Jorhat region, critical for boosting connectivity

File Image: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jorhat (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has urged Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to intervene and take immediate action to complete the Teok-Sivasagar highway in Jorhat as its condition was "deplorable ".
In a video appeal from the site of the under-construction highway, Gogoi said the work was delayed by several years and frequent accidents and long traffic jams had become common.
The highway falls under Gogoi's Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress MP said the Teok-Sivasagar highway is an important road in the Jorhat region, critical for boosting connectivity.
"Work for several portions of the road has been 'ongoing' for the past several years. The condition of the road is deplorable. From frequent accidents to long traffic jams, this portion is affected with several issues," he said in the video posted on X.
Gogoi said several contractors were brought in and left the job midway and multiple work tenders had been issued to no effect.
People are facing severe inconvenience, he said.
"I urge Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari to intervene and take immediate action," he said.
The Congress leader said Gadkari visited Jorhat in the recent past and he was optimistic the minister would take the necessary steps to ensure that the work was completed at the earliest and people didn't have to suffer indiscriminately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Congress Gaurav Gogoi Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Assam

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:37 AM IST

