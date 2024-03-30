Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress can't be intimidated by tax terrorism': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

He alleged that the ruling BJP has misappropriated thousands of crores through electoral bonds, misusing institutions like IT, ED, and CBI

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the BJP is wrong if it thought that it can intimidate the Congress Party with "tax terrorism".
Reacting to the Income Tax Department's fresh notice to the party asking to pay Rs 1,823 crore, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP is afraid of losing the Lok Sabha elections and hence "terrorising" the party by misusing central agencies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Bharatiya Janata Party, fearful of impending defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has been misusing autonomous institutions like the IT Department, ED, and CBI to undermine the Congress Party.
"As part of this tactic, they have unleashed tax terrorism' on our party. The BJP is under the illusion that by weakening our party, it can win the election," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
Quoting Congress leaders, the chief minister said that between 2017 and 2018, the BJP obtained contributions from 92 undisclosed donors and from 1,297 donors lacking address details.
 
 
"Should the same criteria (of raising tax demand) be applied to the BJP, it would be liable to pay Rs 4,263 crore for tax discrepancies over the last seven years," Siddaramaiah said.
He charged that the Income Tax Department has become "hyperactive", using tax terrorism' as a tool against opposition parties, including, TMC and CPI, as the election approaches.
However, the same IT Department, which aggressively targets opposition parties, mysteriously turns a blind eye to the BJP's tax violations. The public is not so ignorant as to not question who is blindfolding the IT Department, the chief minister stated.
"The IT Department, which levies accusations of tax violations against certain Congress leaders citing supposed diary entries, overlooks the Yediyurappa diaries exposed in Karnataka, as well as the 'Birla-Sahara' diary that suggests Narendra Modi was a beneficiary. Why have these not caught the department's attention?" Siddaramaiah asked.

Also Read

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

LS polls: NCP (SP) declares five candidates, retains Sule in Baramati

Rajnath to head BJP's LS manifesto committee; Sitharaman made convenor

Most world leaders told me not to 'let Trump win' 2024 elections: Biden

US welcomes new Palestinian govt following its call for political reform

Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi joins Congress to help party in LS polls

He alleged that the ruling BJP has misappropriated thousands of crores through electoral bonds, misusing institutions like IT, ED, and CBI.
However, now, in order to divert the people's attention from this huge scam, the BJP government is making false accusations of income tax evasion with the malicious intention of portraying the opposition parties as guilty, the chief minister charged.
"In the past five years, the BJP government has written off around Rs 10.09 lakh crore of bank loans of fraudsters like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. The public deserves to know how many kickbacks the BJP received from these individuals," Siddaramaiah claimed.
Seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi boast of winning 400 seats while engaging in such illegal activities to crush the opposition reveals that he has clearly seen the writing on the wall, Siddaramaiah said.
The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siddaramaiah Tax terrorism Congress Income Tax fraud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon