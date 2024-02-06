Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress could have won Rajasthan polls with little more effort: Pilot

Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, Pilot said the Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan. However, he regretted that they did not win

Sachin Pilot

Pilot, who was the deputy chief minister in Rajasthan and was removed from the post after a fallout with Gehlot, said he and the former chief minister have discussed the issues that were there, and they did not affect the election | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his party could have won the Rajasthan Assembly polls if they had made some more efforts, adding that differences between him and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had been ironed out and they did not impact the poll results.
Speaking at the Lokmat National Conclave here, Pilot said the Congress gave a good fight in Rajasthan. However, he regretted that they did not win.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I felt in Rajasthan we had a very good chance. We made a lot of effort. But if we would have done a bit more, like changed the tickets... 17-18 out of 25 sitting ministers lost the election. If we would have picked different candidates, perhaps the performance would have been better," he said.
Pilot, who was the deputy chief minister in Rajasthan and was removed from the post after a fallout with Gehlot, said he and the former chief minister have discussed the issues that were there, and they did not affect the election.
Asked if Gehlot needs to be changed as a face for the next election, he said, "Next election is five years away".
He also said the party may have failed to take care of its workers.
"I felt we needed some course correction. If we have taken a stand on an issue while in the opposition, can I change it after winning?... Our party workers worked hard for five years, which made the party win... If we would have given them more respect , a 'stakeholdership'... It's the energy of a worker that makes a party win," he said.
Asked about Congress leaders having not attended the Ram temple consecration, he said religion and practising religion is a personal choice.
"This is a religious country. Everyone should be proud of practising their religion. But getting political gains out of it is wrong... State must be removed from religion," he said.
"The Ram temple was constructed after a Supreme Court decision. Everyone is happy that a Ram temple was made... But who will invite people, how many will be invited, who decides that? Are we not Ram bhakts? I did not get an invitation," he said.
"I can worship how I want and when I want. You cannot mandate it. It is a personal decision... Ram is everywhere," he said, adding that there is no "discomfort" in the Congress over the Ram temple, adding that the Constitution is the "biggest scripture".

Also Read

Rajasthan elections 2023: Meet Sachin Pilot, the youth icon of Congress

Sachin Tendulkar to bat for greater voter turnout as 'National Icon' for EC

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Delhi govt utilised taxpayers' money to prioritise education: Kejriwal

Lagta hai ki EVM mein Modi ji ka koi haath chalega: Congress leaders

Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav

BJP workers bring cattle to Bengaluru protest, demand milk subsidies

ED raids vendetta politics, attempt to divert attention from dharna: TMC

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on dynastic politics in Congress, he said, the PM is "obsessed" with Congress.
"It was his last speech of the present Lok Sabha. We were hoping that he will give a message to the world. Unfortunately it was about the Congress and not women and youth," he said.
"The BJP should introspect how many MLAs and MPs they have whose parents are in politics... The BJP and the PM have no issues. They're not talking about issues. They only want to do character assassination of the Congress," he said.
He also said the Congress has a democratic election to choose its president as in the case of Mallikarjun Kharge. However, he questioned whether the BJP held an election to elect JP Nadda as its president.
"No one from the Gandhi family has been a CM or a PM for the last 30 years," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sachin Pilot Congress rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon