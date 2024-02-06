Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dictatorship can't be an option, 'saffron storm' will uproot it: Uddhav

Addressing the party workers at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai, the former state chief minister said "dictatorship cannot be an option" and it should be uprooted.

Uddhav Thackeray

"Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted," he added | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday claimed that Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country and a "saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship."

Addressing the party workers at his residence 'Matoshri' in Mumbai, the former state chief minister said "dictatorship cannot be an option" and it should be uprooted.
Maharashtra will decide the direction of the country which will be to overthrow dictatorship, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A saffron storm will hit Delhi and uproot the dictatorship. Some people have questions about the opposition INDIA alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but where is the option," Thackeray said addressing the people from Marathwada who joined his party.
"Dictatorship cannot be an option and it should be uprooted," he added.
Thackeray claimed that many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and people from the Muslim community were joining his party.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said there is no relation between "Mann ki Baat" and "Jan ki Baat".
'Mann ki Baat' is a radio show addressed by PM Modi every month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

My detractors see me in their dreams, people of Maha are with me: Uddhav

Shinde calls all-party meeting amid Maratha quota stir; Uddhav not invited

Uddhav Thackeray skips INDIA bloc meeting, cites scheduled engagements

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration should be done by Prez Murmu: Uddhav

Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

BJP workers bring cattle to Bengaluru protest, demand milk subsidies

ED raids vendetta politics, attempt to divert attention from dharna: TMC

Siddaramaiah raking up North-South divide a characteristic of Cong: Malviya

See what SC does next: Sanjay Raut on court's remark on mayoral polls

What to say about those who do not have any issue: CM Champai Soren

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray BJP Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon