Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress delaying investigation of 40% commission charges: Ex-CM Bommai

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to submit the probe report within six weeks

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has criticised the current Congress government for delaying the investigation of 40 per cent commission charges against his previous BJP government, stating that the government's treasury is empty.
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to submit the probe report within six weeks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bommai said, "The Karnataka High Court has taken note of the delay in probing 40 per cent commission charges and this shows that the government treasury is empty. It asked the government to submit the probe report within six weeks. The court has also opined that it would be forced to give orders to the government to release funds as it was buying time to make payment under the garb of commission."
Congress had alleged big corruption involving deals with contractors in the previous BJP government. The Karnataka High Court has directed the Siddaramaiah government to either complete the probe into the 40 per cent commission allegations within 6 weeks or pay the dues of the contractors.
In April 2023, Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, said the Congress's "40 per cent commission" charge against his government is "a figment of imagination."
On the Contractors Association President Kempanna's U-turn on the commission charges against the Congress government, the BJP leader said, "This is due to pressure from the state government. All development work has been completely stopped in the state, and it has become a development-less government."
He further claimed that the government had manipulated the governor into conveying falsehoods, taking credit for initiatives undertaken by the previous BJP government. "This indicates a lack of progress in the state over the past eight months," asserted Bommai.
He emphasised that all matters, including the Hangal rape case and the breakdown of law and order, would be thoroughly addressed during the session.
When asked about the allocation of tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he mentioned that the national executive committee meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi on February 17 and 18.
"Following this meeting, the process of ticket distribution will commence," said Bommai. He also noted that discussions about ticket distribution in collaboration with the Janata Dal (Secular) would be part of the agenda.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah govt lacks will to protect water rights of Karnataka: Bommai

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

BJP workers bring cattle to Bengaluru protest, demand milk subsidies

Maha Cabinet decides to convene special session of legislature on Feb 20

Panchayat on Feb 17 to discuss 'atrocities' on farmers, says Rakesh Tikait

Only 4 of 28 outgoing MPs, 2 ministers get RS renomination from BJP

Congress announces candidates from 3 states for Rajya Sabha elections

Manmohan Singh to end 33 yrs stint in RS on Apr 3; Sonia to begin first

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Indian National Congress India corruption national politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon