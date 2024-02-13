'Congress doesn't deserve even 1 seat in Delhi': AAP on seat-sharing talks

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday gave an alliance offer to the Congress in Delhi, barely days after announcing that it would contest all 13 seats in Punjab. However, a sharp jibe accompanied the offer as the party said the Congress doesn't deserve even a single seat in Delhi on merit.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak stated that the party wants the Congress to contest only one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The remaining seats, according to the offer, will be contested by the ruling party.

"On a merit basis, the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi, but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance', we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose the Congress party to fight on 1 seat and AAP on 6 seats," he said.

In the 2019 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all seven seats. The Congress was the runners-up with over 22 percent votes. The AAP was third on the list.

However, since then, AAP has performed well in both Delhi and Punjab. The party defeated the BJP and the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections and the municipal polls. It also ousted the Congress government in Punjab.

AAP and the Congress party are INDIA bloc allies who have been discussing seat-sharing agreements in Punjab and Delhi. However, their state units have shown reluctance to form an alliance.

AAP to go solo in Punjab

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP would contest all 13 seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, calling the curtain on the alliance in the state.

"Two years back, you gave us blessings. You gave 92 out of 117 seats to us [in Assembly elections], you created history in Punjab. I have come to you with folded hands, asking for one more blessing. Lok Sabha elections will be held in two months. For Lok Sabha elections, Punjab has 13 seats and one from Chandigarh - a total of 14 seats. In the next 10–15 days, AAP will declare its candidates in all of these 14 seats. You have to make AAP sweep all these 14 seats with a majority," he said on Saturday.

The announcement came weeks after the two parties unsuccessfully contested the Chandigarh mayoral elections together.