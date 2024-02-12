Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ration scam: TMC leader Shajahan yet to appear before ED officers

The ED issued the summon to the TMC leader for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam

Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh is yet to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Monday in connection with the third summon issued to him in the multi-crore ration scam, an officer said.
ED officers are waiting with a list of questions for the TMC leader at their office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have been waiting for Shajahan Sheikh since morning. He is yet to appear before our officers at the CGO Complex. No one on his behalf has appeared before our officers today. We will wait for him till this evening," the ED officer told PTI.
The ED issued the summon to the TMC leader for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam.
The ED sources said that if the TMC leader, against whom they have also issued one lookout notice, does not respond to the summons at all, then they might seek legal avenues.
On January 24, the ED had sealed Shajahan's residence following a search operation in connection with the scam.
On January 5, a team of ED officials were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali. Three ED officers were injured in the attack.

Also Read

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Ram temple opening: Meat shops to remain shut on January 22 in Lucknow

Ration card portability gains traction in 2023, records 280 mn transactions

Ration distribution scam: ED searches TMC leader Sheikh's home again

TMC leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in alleged ration scam case

Over 12 mn families coming out of poverty due to Cong's schemes: K'taka Guv

BJP will win 370 seats, NDA more than 400 seats in LS polls: Amit Shah

BJP govt preparing to blackmail Cong leaders, says LoP Umang Singhar

Kejriwal used Delhi govt funds to book expensive hotel suites: Shazia Ilmi

74% of population getting nothing: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC Enforcement Directorate All India Trinamool Congress Ration shops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon