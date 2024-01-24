Sensex (    %)
                        
Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

The Congress and the TMC are a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, a group of 28-non BJP parties, which aims to oust the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha elections

The development follows a day after the TMC supremo criticised the Congress for causing a delay in discussions for seat-sharing in the state.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a major jolt to the Opposition's alliance, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 alone. This means that Mamata-led Trinamool Congress party (TMC) has refused the seat-sharing proposal with the Congress for the 42 constituencies in West Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone defeat the BJP. I am a part of the INDIA alliance. Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra is passing through our state but we have not been informed about it…," Banerjee said.
The Congress and the TMC are a part of the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a group of 28-non BJP parties, which aims to oust the Narendra Modi government in the general elections, likely scheduled for April-May.

The development follows a day after the TMC supremo criticised the Congress for causing a delay in discussions for seat-sharing in the state. The Congress had expressed its wish to contest on at least 10 seats, while the TMC was willing to give only seats to Rahul Gandhi's party.

According to party sources, Banerjee, during an internal meeting on Tuesday, urged party leaders to gear up for the electoral battle.

"Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats," aTMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

