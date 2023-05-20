close

Congress lays siege to Kerala Secretariat on Left govt's 2nd anniversary

The Left government had no right to celebrate the anniversary as it has only provided misery to the people of Kerala, they alleged

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Protest against LDF govt in Kerala

Amid state-wide programmes being organised by the LDF government in Kerala to mark its second anniversary, the Congress-led UDF on Saturday laid a massive siege to the Secretariat here, the administrative hub, against the alleged misrule and corruption of the Left dispensation.

Hundreds of UDF workers including women from various districts arrived in the state capital and positioned themselves near the Secretariat complex, located in the heart of the city.

Senior UDF leaders and MLAs led the siege and took part in the protest along with the ordinary party workers alleging that the CPI(M)-led government had no right to continue anymore.

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, UDF Convenor M M Hassan and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty were among those who took part in the siege.

The Left government had no right to celebrate the anniversary as it has only provided misery to the people of Kerala, they alleged.

During the siege, the UDF also submitted a 'charge sheet', explaining various instances of corruption, nepotism and anti-people policies of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

The opposition front also raised demands like immediate action to arrest price inflation, clear pension dues, withdrawal of increased taxes, announce minimum support price for agricultural produce, payment of crop insurance dues, payment of salary dues to KSRTC employees, judicial inquiry into the alleged AI camera corruption, and investigation into the K-fon scam.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the secretariat premises for some time due to a minor scuffle between the police and protesters over the entry of government employees to the administrative hub through the protest venue.

Besides the Congress, the BJP workers also staged protests in front of the Secretariat alleging misgovernance and corruption under the Left government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Left politics

First Published: May 20 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

