Left Democratic Front wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held.
The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.
UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF.
UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality.
Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:19 IST