LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Elections » News
Latest LIVE: Counting of votes begins in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Left Democratic Front wins 14 seats in local body bypolls in Kerala

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday

Topics
Kerala | bypolls | NDA

ANI 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won 14 of the 28 local body seats in 12 districts of Kerala where bypolls were held.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won 12 seats, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 2 seats and independent candidates won 4 seats in the bypolls held on Tuesday.

UDF captured 5 seats from LDF while NDA captured 1 seat from LDF.

UDF captured wards from LDF in Kollam corporation and Sulthan Bathery municipality.

Elections were held to Kollam corporation, Sulthan Bathery municipal corporation, Alathur in Palakkad district Panchayat, Talikkulam block panchayat in Talikkulam, Sreekandapuram municipal corporation and in 24 panchayat wards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 09:19 IST

`