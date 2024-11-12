Business Standard
AAP deprived Delhi residents of better health infra: LoP Vijender Gupta

No immediate reaction was available from AAP over the charge made by the BJP

Kejriwal has done nothing to clean Yamuna, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia

BJP slammed the AAP government on Monday, saying it has deprived the Delhi residents of the benefits of better health infrastructure

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

The BJP slammed the AAP government on Monday, saying it has deprived the Delhi residents of the benefits of better health infrastructure by not implementing the PM-ABHIM scheme.

No immediate reaction was available from AAP over the charge made by the BJP.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, in a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, demanded implementation of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) in Delhi.

Under the scheme, 1,139 public health centres, testing labs and critical care units were to be established in Delhi's 11 districts but the AAP government did not use the Rs 2,406 crore provided by the Centre for these facilities, he alleged.

 

"Delhi is the only state in the country that has not benefited from this scheme," he claimed.

Delhi was allocated Rs 2,406 crore, which was supposed to establish 1,139 public health centres, 11 public health labs, 10 critical care blocks, four government hospitals with 100-bed critical care units and five ICUs with 50 beds each in government medical colleges across Delhi's 11 districts, he said.

"However, due to the government's delays, this scheme has been pending since 2021. It is typical of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to block central government schemes in Delhi and deny their benefits to the public," he charged.

Gupta further alleged that the AAP government out-sourced lab services in Delhi's public hospitals, awarding contracts to a "favoured private company" to facilitate "corruption and pocket millions of rupees".

"The Delhi government kept circulating the PM-ABHIM file without taking action so that the two crore people of Delhi could not benefit from it. He asserted that the only motive of the AAP government is corruption, which is why it does not implement any central schemes in Delhi," he charged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP government AAP Delhi BJP

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

