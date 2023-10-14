Corruption embedded in Congress' DNA: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has slammed the Congress on Corruption and said that Corruption is the unrelenting goal and objective of the Congress party.

On Friday, during an IT raid on a contractor's house in Karnataka, 42 crores of unaccounted money was found. IT officials seized cash amounting to Rs 42 crore from a property allegedly linked to contractor R. Ambikapathy.

Ambikapathy is the vice-president of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Contractors' Association and had been a prominent voice among the contractors association that had accused the then BJP government of asking for 40% commission from civil contractors.

Addressing the press conference, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said "Corruption is embedded in Congress' DNA. It is their unrelenting goal and objective. Ambika Pati wrote a letter to the PM on behalf of Congress in July 2022 about 40 percent corruption. He and his group of contractors spread a narrative that there is 40 percent corruption in the BJP government and unfortunately, Karnataka voters got misled by this. Yesterday from Ambika Pati's house, 42 crore rupees were found."

Further launching scathing attacks on Rahul Gandhi, Rajeev said that the INDIA Alliance should be named INDI Looto Yatra.

"Their leader who talks about Bharat Jodo and has changed the name of UPA to INDIA, they should be renamed it as 'INDI looto yatra'. We got its evidence yesterday from Ambika Pati's house. We (BJP) had put out an advertisement that if Congress comes to Karnataka then the state will become an ATM which is being done today to fund the elections of Telangana and MP. This is unfortunate for the people of Karnataka," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

He also said that cash found at Ambika Pathi's residence is just the tip of the iceberg and in future, there will be more people who will get exposed.

"Another example of Congress' Corruption is that Pandit Tara Nath, a famous sarod player of Karnataka, was invited by the Congress government to perform in Dussehra. Government officials went to his house and said that we will increase your fees but the excess money you get will have to be given back to our ministers," he added.

The JDs also echoed its new ally the BJP alleging that Congress was synonymous with corruption.

"Who owns the money found in the contractor's house during the IT raid? On whose shoulders is this the money of sin collected? These questions need answers. It is the same story from the beginning. If Congress comes to power in the state, it will be a feast for the high command. The same thing is still happening. Karnataka has been earmarked for the five-state elections. The Congress is being blamed for the mistake of voting. This is the karma of the Kannadigas" said former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDs leader HD Kumaraswamy.

