BJP files complaint with ECI over Priyanka Gandhi's 'poll promise' in MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday called on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for flagrantly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951 ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Former law cell convener of BJP advocate Pankaj Wadhwani, while speaking to ANI said that he has filed a complaint against AICC National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for announcing the Student Scholarship scheme in Mandla, citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In his complaint to the Election Commission of India on Friday, Advocate Wadhwani said that Gandhi's announcement aimed at wooing the public for votes.

The complaint stated that during a public address in Mandla district on October 12, Gandhi clearly gave an inducement regarding giving Rs500 to Rs1500 per month to every student from class 1 to 12.

The complaint further read that it is clear that this tempting announcement has been made without any concrete plan just to influence the voting," the complaint read.

"After the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, on October 12, Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh in which she announced to give Rs 500 to 1500 for the education of children. This announcement is a direct inducement to the voters and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Along with this, it is also a violation of the Madhya Pradesh Representation Act. The complaint regarding this matter was sent to the Election Commission at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the investigation has been initiated," Wadhwani said.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

It is noteworthy that Congress AICC national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced a scholarship scheme for school students in the state worth Rs 648.80 crore on Thursday.

For the students of classes 1-8, Rs 500 has been announced, Rs 1000 for students of classes 9, and 10 and Rs 1500 for classes 11 and 12 students.

