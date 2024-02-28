Sensex (    %)
                        
Cross voting helps BJP gain RS seats; NDA now four short of majority mark

Of the 56 vacancies for which elections were held, the BJP had 28 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), a number it was expected to retain

Archis Mohan New Delhi
Feb 28 2024

After the latest round of the biennial Rajya Sabha elections to 56 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has inched closer to the majority mark in the Upper House.

Of the 56 vacancies for which elections were held, the BJP had 28 sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), a number it was expected to retain. However, the cross-voting in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls helped the BJP win two additional seats, taking its wins to 30. Its tally in the Upper House, once the newly elected members are sworn in in April, will increase to 96. This will increase the NDA's strength to 117 seats. The total strength of the Rajya Sabha is 245, but it currently has five vacancies (four from Jammu and Kashmir and one vacancy in the nominated category). The NDA needs another four seats to reach the majority mark in the 240-member Upper House.
Of the 11 nominated members in the Upper House, five have opted to be identified as BJP MPs, including Gulam Ali, Rakesh Sinha, Ram Shakal, Sonal Mansingh, and Mahesh Jethmalani. Ali’s term ends in 2028 while those of the other four end in 2024. The remaining six, including Ranjan Gogoi, PT Usha, and Ilaiyaraaja, are unaffiliated. There is one vacancy in the category.

While the BJP won 30 of the 56 seats in the biennial elections, the Congress won nine, Trinamool Congress four, Samajwadi Party two, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) three, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Biju Janata Dal two seats each, and Shiv Sena, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Janata Dal (United), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won a seat each. Since 2019, the BJP has relied on the support from BJD, YSRCP, and BRS to ensure the passage of crucial bills.

Feb 28 2024

