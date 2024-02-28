Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Himachal CM Sukhu won't accept 'younger brother' Vikramaditya's resignation

Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the cabinet, alleging that CM Sukhu had "humiliated" the MLAs and disrespected his father. His resignation followed after the BJP won the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal

himachal crisis, CM sukhu

Himachal Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (PTI Photo)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the mounting political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called late Congress leader Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya his "younger brother." Sukhu made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Vikramaditya resigned as a minister following the Rajya Sabha poll debacle in the hill state, which has put the Congress government in crisis.
"I have spoken with Vikramaditya Singh, and he is my younger brother. There is no reason to accept his resignation. He has some grievances that will be solved," Sukhu said, when asked about Vikramaditya's resignation.

Why did Vikramaditya Singh resign?

The prominent Congress resigned from the cabinet earlier today, alleging that Sukhu had "humiliated" the Congress MLAs and disrespected his father, who was a former state CM. His resignation followed after six Congress MLAs cross-voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha polls, resulting in the saffron party's candidate Harsh Mahajan's victory, despite having only 25 MLAs in Himachal against the Congress' 40 MLAs strength.


On his resignation, Vikramaditya said the Congress won the assembly election in his father's name but failed to acknowledge his contributions. "There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters, and in spite of reservations, I supported the government," he said.

On the alleged disrespect to his father, the Congress leader added, "After the victory (in polls) when the matter of putting up his statue came up, the government failed to decide the location. "It is not a political but an emotional thing for a son."

"The Congress party had made promises to the people and we owe the responsibility to fulfil those promises and I would decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters," he said.

Vibhadra Singh family's prominence in Himachal

Vibhadra Singh's family is one of the prominent families in the state and enjoys popularity among the locals. Singh was the longest-serving Himachal CM, and his wife, Pratibha Singh, serves as the Himachal Congress president. In the past, she has also expressed disgruntlement with Sukhu's leadership.

Also Read

Himachal crisis: Who are 6 Congress MLAs who voted for BJP during RS polls

'I'm warrior, haven't resigned': Himachal CM puts brave face amid crisis

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

BJP demands polling booths in housing societies, high-rises for LS polls

China's flag on DMK's ad for Isro spaceport sparks political firestorm

Himachal crisis: Who are 6 Congress MLAs who voted for BJP during RS polls

Ram temple won't help polarise votes for BJP in LS polls: Ramakant Khalap

Khalistani jibe at Sikh IPS officers shows 'communal face' of BJP: Mamata


Notably, Pratibha had herself hoped to run in the CM race following the results of the 2022 Assembly election. However, when the Congress high command announced Sukhu's name, she said she had "accepted" the decision. She had noted that the party won the elections in her husband's name and that the Congress cannot "neglect" her family.

Amid the internal rift in the Congress government, when Vikramaditya was asked if he would switch to the BJP, the Congress leader said earlier today, "As of now, there is nothing like that."
Topics : Himachal pradesh government Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha elections Indian National Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BS Web Reports indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon