'BJP pressuring officers': Atishi after AAP's schemes called 'non-existent'

'BJP pressuring officers': Atishi after AAP's schemes called 'non-existent'

Delhi's women welfare and health departments issued public notices warning against registrations for the proposed 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana'

Photo: AAP

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring some officers in Delhi government departments for issuing notices discrediting proposed welfare schemes of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
 
Addressing a press conference along with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi said, "The notices issued in newspapers today are wrong. BJP by putting pressure on a few officers got this notice published today. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain."
 
Kejriwal and Atishi addressed the media after Delhi's women welfare and health departments issued public notices warning against registrations for the proposed ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’. The departments urged citizens to be cautious and refrain from sharing personal details for these “non-existent” schemes.
 
 

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP was rattled by the announcement of AAP's two schemes, registrations for which started this Monday.
 
During the press briefing, Kejriwal highlighted AAP’s focus on welfare schemes as part of its campaign for the upcoming Delhi elections, contrasting it with what he termed BJP's "lack of developmental work in the capital over the past decade."
 
“We have announced the Mahila Samman Yojana and a scheme for free medical treatment of senior citizens. We have promised Rs 2,100 to women, and we will deliver this. The Delhi cabinet has already approved the Rs 1,000 allowance, and a notification has been issued,” Kejriwal said, adding that BJP’s criticism stemmed from their "inability to match AAP’s initiatives."
 

Atishi's arrest allegations

Kejriwal also alleged that investigative agencies such as the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department were instructed to "fabricate" a case against Atishi. “As per sources, there was a recent meeting between these agencies, and they have been asked to arrest CM Atishi by fabricating any false case,” he said during the press conference.
 
Kejriwal added that the BJP-led central government had a vendetta against his party, referring to the arrest of AAP leaders, including himself, in different cases.
 
“The BJP has no agenda and no candidates to contest the elections in Delhi. They are seeking votes only by criticising and abusing Kejriwal. The people of Delhi will witness a historic defeat of BJP in the upcoming elections,” he said.
 
The AAP leader also accused the BJP of failing to address law and order issues in Delhi, despite being in charge of this domain. 
   

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

