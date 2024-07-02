Business Standard
Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but not in reality: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo | Screenshot from Sansad TV)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A defiant Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said truth can be expunged in the world of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not in reality, hours after significant parts of his Lok Sabha speech were deleted by the chair.
"Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament complex.
The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
"Truth can be expunged in the world of Modi ji, but in reality truth cannot be expunged," Gandhi said.
In his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, accusing the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines.
Gandhi's remarks drew massive protests from the treasury benches and a rare intervention from the prime minister, who slammed the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

