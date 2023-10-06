Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons 3 associates of AAP's Sanjay Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned three associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh have been issued summons and Sarvesh Mishra is expected to appear before the ED today.

ED will question all these three persons in front of Sanjay Singh who is in ED custody till October 10. Singh was arrested on Wednesday after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

The probe agency has alleged that Sarvesh, an associate of Sanjay Singh, has received Rs 2 crore on two occasions on behalf of Singh at the latter's residence. Vijay Tyagi, the personal assistant of Sanjay Singh was offered a stake in the business interest of accused Amit Arora's firm Aralias Hospitality.

ED will confront them and interrogate them to identify the complete modus of Operandi of the offence and to unearth the complete proceeds of the crime involved.

Various Opposition parties have attacked the BJP-led central government over the arrest of the AAP MP, accusing the BJP of misusing agencies like the CBI and ED against the opposition.

Also Read Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy case BJP's Manoj Tiwari calls AAP MP Sanjay Singh 'kingpin' in liquor case Many families facing true hardships from unabated increase in prices: Cong Telangana Assembly elections 2023: A glance at K Chandrashekhar Rao's life 'Red diary conspiracy' hatched at BJP headquarters: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Efforts made to take country towards dictatorship: Bhupesh Baghel TMC announces indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan, criticises governor

"I will not talk on whether he took Rs 2 crore or not, but on what evidence they have directly put the Rajya Sabha MP to jail. If Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh, and Hemant Soren ask questions to the government, then raids are being conducted by ED, and CBI at their residence," Shiv Sena's RAjya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"Where is the proof? The government don't have any evidence. They are misusing agencies like the CBI and ED against the opposition," he added.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "I feel when they get nothing against the opposition, then agencies like ED and CBI are misused."

Expressing similar sentiments over Sanjay Singh's arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated "their vindictive politics knows no bounds".

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned Singh's arrest, claiming that it betrayed nervousness from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.