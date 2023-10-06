close
Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons 3 associates of AAP's Sanjay Singh

Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh have been issued summons and Sarvesh Mishra is expected to appear before the ED today

Sanjay Singh

ED will question all these three persons in front of Sanjay Singh who is in ED custody till October 10. Singh was arrested on Wednesday after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned three associates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh have been issued summons and Sarvesh Mishra is expected to appear before the ED today.
ED will question all these three persons in front of Sanjay Singh who is in ED custody till October 10. Singh was arrested on Wednesday after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence.
The probe agency has alleged that Sarvesh, an associate of Sanjay Singh, has received Rs 2 crore on two occasions on behalf of Singh at the latter's residence. Vijay Tyagi, the personal assistant of Sanjay Singh was offered a stake in the business interest of accused Amit Arora's firm Aralias Hospitality.
ED will confront them and interrogate them to identify the complete modus of Operandi of the offence and to unearth the complete proceeds of the crime involved.
Various Opposition parties have attacked the BJP-led central government over the arrest of the AAP MP, accusing the BJP of misusing agencies like the CBI and ED against the opposition.

"I will not talk on whether he took Rs 2 crore or not, but on what evidence they have directly put the Rajya Sabha MP to jail. If Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh, and Hemant Soren ask questions to the government, then raids are being conducted by ED, and CBI at their residence," Shiv Sena's RAjya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told ANI.
"Where is the proof? The government don't have any evidence. They are misusing agencies like the CBI and ED against the opposition," he added.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said, "I feel when they get nothing against the opposition, then agencies like ED and CBI are misused."
Expressing similar sentiments over Sanjay Singh's arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated "their vindictive politics knows no bounds".
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal condemned Singh's arrest, claiming that it betrayed nervousness from the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

