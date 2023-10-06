Efforts made to take country towards dictatorship: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government accusing it of transforming the country to a dictatorial form of government.

"They are suppressing the opposition so that no opposition is left. They want to eliminate all the opposition and send them to jail. Efforts are being made to take the country towards dictatorship," Baghel said speaking to reporters in Raipur while reacting to Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh's arrest on Wednesday.

Speaking about raids carried out by the central investigation agencies, Baghel said, "What has happened to journalists shows a dictatorial attitude. If a journalist writes something with his pen that is unbiased or criticizes you, then he is thrown into jail. There is an attack on opposition leaders. It did not start today but ever since the NDA government was formed. After Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, whether it is Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal the situation is everywhere like this."

The statues of freedom fighter Mahadev Prasad Pandey and Narayan Prasad Avasthi were unveiled by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday.

"The statue of freedom fighter Padmashree Mahadev Prasad Pandey as well as the great donor Narayan Prasad Avasthi was inaugurated in the Ayurvedic College. The statue of both the great persons who worked for education for the society and the country was inaugurated. It is a moment of pride for me to have had the opportunity to unveil it," he said.

