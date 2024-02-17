Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi's Cong unit holds protest against freezing of party's bank accounts

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's (DPCC) protest was led by its president Arvinder Singh Lovely with demonstrator carrying placards and raising slogans

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Delhi unit of Congress on Saturday held a demonstration against the freezing of party bank accounts by the Income Tax department a day ago.
The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee's (DPCC) protest was led by its president Arvinder Singh Lovely with demonstrator carrying placards and raising slogans.
Adequate security was deployed near the DPCC office where the protestors were stopped and not allowed to move towards the ITO office.

Topics : Congress Delhi Politics

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

