Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

'Devastated' Andhra brand image needs revision for state reconstruction: CM

Addressing the first collectors conference of the new NDA government at the Secretariat, the chief minister noted that the meeting will set the tone for Andhra Pradesh's reconstruction

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Calling this conference a tradition, the CM underscored that best practice must be upheld irrespective of the party in power and taken forward | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed all district collectors that the 'devastated' brand image of the state should be revived for its reconstruction.
Addressing the first collectors conference of the new NDA government at the Secretariat, the chief minister noted that the meeting will set the tone for Andhra Pradesh's reconstruction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"There are many problems and this collectors' conference will set the tone for the reconstruction of the state. This will be a historical conference.
"We have to revive the damaged brand and at the same time we have to prove that the Andhra administration is one of the best," Naidu said.
Emphasising the importance of reconstructing the state, the CM noted that a small mistake can be corrected but "a state which has been completely devastated requires extra efforts to rebuild," alluding to the previous government.
Promising to hold the collectors conference every quarter, he asserted that there had been no such conference for five years under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, except the one which ended in the demolition of the Praja Vedika venue.

More From This Section

Param Bir targeted me at Fadnavis' behest, says Deshmukh; BJP denies

TMC leader Derek O'Brien urges govt to slash GST on health insurance

Govt bracing to 'gag' media through broadcast services bill, says Priyanka

BJP-JD(S) continues protest march against MUDA scam, demands CM resignation

BJP, JD(S) trying to destabilise Siddaramaiah govt: Cong over graft charges

Calling this conference a tradition, the CM underscored that best practice must be upheld irrespective of the party in power and taken forward.
According to Naidu, there was a time when the southern state's bureaucracy was regarded as one of the best in the country, which produced successive Central IT secretaries and also a couple of apex bank governors.
Observing that Andhra Pradesh bureaucrats also went on to work in the Bretton Woods institution World Bank, he alleged that all that reputation came crashing down under the YSRCP regime.
Naidu claimed that the state's bureaucracy even fell to the level of being considered 'untouchable' in Delhi.
The IAS officers were informed that the state government has readied a 100-day plan to be effectively implemented by the collectors, among other crucial responsibilities.

Also Read

Andhra needs a little bit of hand-holding for next few years: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh debt at Rs 9.74 trn: Naidu in white paper on finances

Budget 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views

Andhra CM Naidu meets officials to prevent rain-related loss of life

CM Naidu demands announcement of BPCL refinery for Andhra in Budget

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon