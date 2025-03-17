Monday, March 17, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Dharmendra Pradhan's father, Ex-Union minister Debendra Pradhan dies at 84

Dharmendra Pradhan's father, Ex-Union minister Debendra Pradhan dies at 84

Pradhan, the former Odisha BJP president, breathed his last in New Delhi

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Debendra Pradhan is survived by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, died on Monday, officials said.

He was 84, and survived by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister.

Pradhan, the former Odisha BJP president, breathed his last in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. 

 

"He had discharged his duties as the Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001 with efficiency. As a public representative and MP, he had become the object of the common people's affection by doing many welfare works," Majhi said.

"He dedicated his entire life for the development of the state with a spirit of service and determination," he added.

Majhi said the country and the state lost a distinguished public servant.

The CM also spoke to his son and expressed his condolences.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Naveen Patnaik said Pradhan will be remembered for his unparalleled organisational skills and unwavering personality.

"The state has lost an influential political figure and popular politician in the demise of Dr Pradhan," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Budget session to resume today, LS to discuss key reports

PremiumKerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala's central tax share has halved from 10th to 15th FC: Vijayan

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Mann will complete 5 years as Punjab CM, says AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal leaves Vidhan Sabha after presenting the State Budget 2024-25 during the Budget Session, in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal resigns from Cabinet

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Will kick anyone who talks about caste: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan BJP Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon