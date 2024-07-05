Business Standard
Didn't change parties, corruption allegations never proved: Ajit Pawar

Defending the budget he presented last week in the state legislature, Pawar said his detractors are abusing him because they don't want the fruits of development to reach the citizens

Ajit Pawar urged people to ignore politicians who only make speeches, and instead vote for those who work.| (Representative Image: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has appealed to people to support him for development, asserting that he has stuck to his party ever since entering politics and that the allegations of corruption against him were never proved.
People are my only party. Whatever I do, their welfare is my top priority. I always think how people will benefit, said the NCP leader in a video message.
Pawar's video message, appealing to the people to back him, comes amid speculations of discontent within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, after its poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in the state.
In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti bagged just 17 of the state's 48 seats, with the BJP's tally coming down to nine from the 23 (it won in 2019). While the Sena got 9 seats, NCP won only 1. By contrast, the MVA bloc of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) won 30 seats.
Defending the budget he presented last week in the state legislature, Pawar said his detractors are abusing him because they don't want the fruits of development to reach the citizens.
He also claimed that corruption allegations against him have not yet been proved. They will never be, he asserted, accusing his critics of indulging in dirty politics.

He urged people to ignore politicians who only make speeches and instead, vote for those who work.
Those who work are criticised more, he said.
In July 2024, Pawar rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar and aligned with the BJP and Shiv Sena to become Maharashtra deputy chief minister. Later, he got the party name and symbol, leading to the outfit under Sharad Pawar being known as NCP (SP).
However, the uncle outsmarted Ajit Pawar in Lok Sabha polls by winning eight of the ten seats that his party contested. Ajit Pawar's NCP got five seats to contest of which one was given to Mahayuti ally Mahadeo Jankar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

