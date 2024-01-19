Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Directorate of Estates sends team to evict Mahua Moitra from govt bungalow

On Thursday, Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow

Mahua Moitra

Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Estates on Friday sent a team of officials to evict former TMC MP Mahua Moitra from her government accommodation, an official said.
Earlier this week, the DoE issued an eviction notice to Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A team has been sent to evict the TMC leader from the government bungalow allotted to her as an MP," an official told PTI.
On Thursday, Moitra failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which refused to stay the DoE notice and asked her to vacate the government bungalow.
Justice Girish Kathpalia said no specific rule has been brought before the court which dealt with the eviction of MPs from government accommodation after they cease to be lawmakers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

Approach Directorate of Estates for government accomodation: HC to Moitra

More than 'Amrit Kaal', we need 'Shiksha Kaal' for India: Cong Prez Kharge

BJP holds 'marathon' meet to devise strategy for LS, Assembly polls in J-K

TMC slams Bengal BJP chief, demands apology for remarks against Mamata

HC refuses to stay notice asking Moitra to vacate govt accommodation

Assam govt, CM most corrupt in India: Rahul during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Topics : Mahua Moitra TMC All India Trinamool Congress Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon