Sensex (0.34%)
69531.94 + 235.80
Nifty (0.20%)
20897.05 + 41.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.01%)
44119.35 -3.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
6714.10 -2.40
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
46839.00 -173.25
Heatmap

Don't divide India on basis of north-south; Modi always unites: Goyal

Goyal, however, did not take the name of DMK member D N V Senthil Kumar who had made the controversial remarks

Piyush goyal

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked the opposition parties not to divide the country on the basis of north and south India and asked if the INDIA bloc constituents support the remarks against Hindi heartland states by a DMK MP.
Replying to a question related to his Consumer Affairs Ministry during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with the idea of One Nation, One Ration Card so that the whole country could be united through a single transparent system of getting subsidised foodgrain anywhere.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The PM always works to unite the people. But the opposition is trying to divide the country. Some of them even talked about North and South India. Please stop dividing the country," he said amidst vocal objections by some opposition members.
Unwilling to relent to the objections, the minister hit back, saying, Do you support the statement of a member made in this House yesterday. Do INDI alliance members support the statement of that member.
Goyal, however, did not take the name of DMK member D N V Senthil Kumar who had made the controversial remarks.
While participating in the debate on the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment ) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Kumar said the BJP can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in South India.
While the DMK member's comments against Hindi heartland states were expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker later, they sparked controversy with several members across party lines condemning the MP and a video of his speech going viral on social media. Facing flak, he later apologised.
Goyal said 81.35 crore people in the country are now getting free foodgrains under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
The scheme is implemented across India under 100 per cent funding by the central government for the lower incoming families, he said.
The minister said the state governments have informed that no one in the country has died in the recent past due to hunger.

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

Special court extends DMK minister Senthil Balaji's remand till Monday

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Piyush Goyal, US trade representative Tai to hold virtual meet today

DMK MP Senthil Kumar expresses regret for north-south divide remark

Congress hatching conspiracy to insult Indian culture, identity: Thakur

Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge

Result of law and order collapse: Meghwal on murder of Karni Sena chief

810 mn dependent on free foodgrains from govt due to inflation: Mayawati

When Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury objected to Goyal's remarks, the minister asked whether he was in pain since the poor of the country are getting free foodgrains.
He said the Congress could not even fulfil its promise of providing 10 kg free foodgrains to the people of Karnataka and was giving only half of it.
Replying to another question, Goyal said the system of lodging consumer complaints and getting their problems resolved has been made robust and simple and now any consumer can register his or her complaints 12 hours a day through the single dedicated number 1915.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi DMK

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon