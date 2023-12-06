Sensex (0.46%)
Result of law and order collapse: Meghwal on murder of Karni Sena chief

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday

New Delhi: Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal during the Golden Peacock Awards, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/

Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
In reaction to the murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said that this incident is a result of the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan during Congress government.
"This is a highly condemnable incident and this is a result of the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan during the Congress government. We demand that the criminals should be nabbed by the police at the earliest," Meghwal said speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Parliament premises.
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Jaipur on Tuesday.
Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants.
"Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was murdered in Jaipur. The killers had come to his house on the pretext of discussing something. In this incident, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP said.
Meanwhile, Karni Sena activists have begun a sit-in to protest against the death of their president. The Karni Sena also protested outside the District Collectorate Office in Udaipur and demanded a state bandh.
In Jaipur, members of the Rajput community sat in protest against the murder of the Karni Sena national president. The Rajput community outfits supporting Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi have also called for a state-wide bandh.

Topics : Arjun Ram Meghwal Karni Sena Law and order Congress rajasthan Rajasthan government

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

