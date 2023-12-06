Sensex (0.35%)
Telangana's CM-elect Revanth Reddy meets Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge

He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday. He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Telangana's chief minister-elect Revanth Reddy met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday, a day after he was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party.
He later met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.
Reddy, who has been elected from the Kodangal Assembly seat, is slated to take oath as chief minister in Hyderabad on Thursday.
He will tender his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership later on Wednesday. He represented the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana.
The Congress has scripted a stupendous victory in Telangana, nine years after the state was formed by bifurcating Andhra Pradesh. The party won 64 Assembly seats to form government in the BRS-dominated state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

