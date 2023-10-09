BJP is strong on the ground level, says Leaders of Opposition in Rajasthan

Rathore told PTI, "The Congress government formed on the basis of lies will end." Adding that the party organisation is strong at the ground level in the state. He added that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot did nothing except glorify himself with public money.

Deputy leader of Opposition Satish Poonia also highlighted Modi's influence and work, stating that it would give the BJP an advantage. Poonia emphasised the party's strong grassroots presence and predicted a victory with a substantial mandate. Poonia believes that the corruption and the paper leak scandal are key factors working against the Congress in Rajasthan.

Rathore had also raised the issue of paper leaks in the Rajasthan Assembly in July, when the Congress-led government tried to pass a Bill to increase the punishment for those involved in the crime. At the time, Rathore demanded that all competitive exams conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He added that enhancing the punishment was pointless if "politically influential people" were involved. BJP MLAs also staged a walkout as a sign of protest against the paper leaks.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are slated for November 23, as announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 constituencies up for elections. The state has been dominated by the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its formation. Congress won the last elections in 2018 with 101 seats.

