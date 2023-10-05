close
Sensex (0.62%)
65631.57 + 405.53
Nifty (0.56%)
19545.75 + 109.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5892.45 + 37.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40046.00 -1.50
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44213.35 + 249.30
Heatmap

We need neither BJP nor PM Modi, says BRS chief whip Vinaybhaskar

Attacking the BJP and PM Modi, Vinaybhaskar said that when BRS is offering prayers to Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP is praising Godse who killed Gandhi

(Photo: wikicomons)

(Photo: wikicomons)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Chief Whip of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, stated on Wednesday that his party neither needs the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor has any intention of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. The Warangal West Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) categorically said that the BJP is a communal party and his party has no desire to associate with them.

Vinaybhaskar's comments were in response to Prime Minister Modi's statement during his recent visit to Telangana, where he told a large public gathering that K Chandrashekhar Rao was interested in joining the NDA. Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Vinaybhaskar questioned, "If Modi is so committed to the development of the Telangana state as he claims, why has he not fulfilled the promises made during the state's bifurcation?" He added that the BJP is entirely against Telangana and predicted it would not secure even two assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Also read: KCR to launch 'CM breakfast scheme' for govt schools in Telangana on Oct 6

Further criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, Vinaybhaskar stated that while BRS pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP extols Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi. He went on to say that both the BJP and Congress are struggling to come to terms with Telangana's rapid progress under K Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership.

The Chief Whip also announced that the Information Technology (IT) Minister, K T Rama Rao, would visit Warangal district to lay the foundation stones for several development projects. These projects, funded by the government, will cost approximately Rs 900 crore. He emphasised that Warangal is slated to become a hub for IT, education, health, and tourism, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

T Venkata Rao considering a return to BRS as ruling party offers ticket

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Freebies distribution would be on special radar: CEC on Telangana polls

KCR to launch 'CM breakfast scheme' for govt schools in Telangana on Oct 6

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

BRS has turned 'loktantra' into 'loottantra' in Telangana: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in Telangana

Topics : Narendra Modi Telangana Assembly Telangana govt Telangana BJP Election campaign Election news Elections in India Indian elections State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon