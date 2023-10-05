We need neither BJP nor PM Modi, says BRS chief whip Vinaybhaskar

The Chief Whip of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Dasyam Vinaybhaskar, stated on Wednesday that his party neither needs the assistance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor has any intention of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. The Warangal West Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) categorically said that the BJP is a communal party and his party has no desire to associate with them.





Vinaybhaskar's comments were in response to Prime Minister Modi's statement during his recent visit to Telangana, where he told a large public gathering that K Chandrashekhar Rao was interested in joining the NDA. Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Vinaybhaskar questioned, "If Modi is so committed to the development of the Telangana state as he claims, why has he not fulfilled the promises made during the state's bifurcation?" He added that the BJP is entirely against Telangana and predicted it would not secure even two assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Further criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, Vinaybhaskar stated that while BRS pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP extols Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi. He went on to say that both the BJP and Congress are struggling to come to terms with Telangana's rapid progress under K Chandrashekhar Rao's leadership.

The Chief Whip also announced that the Information Technology (IT) Minister, K T Rama Rao, would visit Warangal district to lay the foundation stones for several development projects. These projects, funded by the government, will cost approximately Rs 900 crore. He emphasised that Warangal is slated to become a hub for IT, education, health, and tourism, the Deccan Chronicle reported.