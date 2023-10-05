close
PM Modi slams Gehlot government, launches projects worth Rs 5,000 cr

Ahead of Rajasthan state Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi promises to boost tourism sector in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a memento by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Ashok Gehlot government, accusing it of jeopardising the future of thousands of young people in Rajasthan through involvement with the "paper leak mafia."

Speaking at a rally in Jodhpur on Thursday, he said, "The 'red diary' holds records of every corrupt act by the Congress. To expose this, a BJP government must be formed in the state." He highlighted the absence of Chief Minister Gehlot at an official event, implying that Gehlot was confident everything would proceed smoothly under Modi's presence.

"It was a government programme, yet the Chief Minister was absent. Why was he not there? Because he believes that if Modi is present, everything will be fine," Prime Minister Modi stated.

During his address, Modi announced several significant projects for Rajasthan worth Rs 5,000 crore. These include a 350-bedded trauma centre and a critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur, as well as seven critical care blocks across the state under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). He underscored the importance of these projects, stating, "Together, we have to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state."

Modi also inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur campus and laid the foundation stones for various other projects, including a new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and multiple road development initiatives.

The Prime Minister particularly emphasised the BJP's commitment to making Rajasthan the leading state in tourism. He urged voters to back the BJP to realise this ambition.

"Who can make that happen? I can't do that; your vote can. With the strength of your votes, the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, and it will become the leading state in tourism," he added.

This marks Prime Minister Modi's second visit to the state this week. On Monday, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also recently approved Rs 18 crore for tourism-related projects.
 
As the Rajasthan state Assembly elections are due later this year, both parties are focusing on developing infrastructure that could boost the state's tourism potential. The Congress and BJP have historically dominated polls in the state, with governance alternating between the two. The Congress won the most recent elections in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan Election news Election campaign BJP Indian National Congress Congress tourism in india State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

