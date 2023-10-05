close
Sensex (0.59%)
65610.20 + 384.16
Nifty (0.54%)
19540.20 + 104.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
5893.80 + 38.35
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40047.40 -0.10
Nifty Bank (0.55%)
44208.00 + 243.95
Heatmap

What's point of women's quota Bill if not implemented immediately: Priyanka

The BJP-led Union government brought in the women's reservation bill.... all of us Opposition parties also supported it," Gandhi said

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhar (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP-led Union government was treating women as a "joke" as the newly enacted legislation which reserves seats for them in legislatures can not be implemented for ten years.
Speaking at a rally at Mohankheda in Dhar district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, she asked why the government brought in the bill at this stage if the quota could not be put into effect immediately.
The BJP-led Union government brought in the women's reservation bill.... all of us Opposition parties also supported it. Then we learnt that it will not be implemented for ten years, before that the census will be conducted. Then what was the point of this announcement?.....You are treating women as a joke," Gandhi said.
The government will have to carry out the delimitation exercise before implementing the new Act (which reserves 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures), and this will take ten years, the Congress leader pointed out.
If everyone has equal rights, then why a caste census is not being conducted? In the Bihar caste census, it was found that 84 percent of the population is OBCs and Dalits, but these people are not holding government posts, and when asked, they (BJP) fall silent, Gandhi further said.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

Delimitation pointless, says Gandhi; Amit Shah urges house to pass Bill

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passed

B'wood actresses visit new Parliament, praise Women's Reservation Bill

MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Congress to hold CWC meeting in Delhi on October 9 on ongoing situation

Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai: PM Modi takes dig at Gehlot over his absence

Cong cites RBI data to claim most Indians facing extreme financial distress

Show evidence of corruption against Sanjay Singh: AAP on MP's arrest

Tax officials conduct searches on premises linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Women Reservation Bill Women's rights BJP Congress

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon