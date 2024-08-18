Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

His statement came hours after he reached Delhi amid speculations about him joining the BJP

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a chief minister's programme being cancelled by another person?" he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister.
His statement came hours after he reached Delhi amid speculations about him joining the BJP.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He claimed all his government programmes were cancelled on July 3 by the party leadership without his knowledge.
 
"When I asked about the reasons for cancellation, I was told that there is a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and I cannot attend any government programmes till then," he posted on social media.
"Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a chief minister's programme being cancelled by another person?" he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ajoy Kumar

INDIA bloc will not face any problem if Champai Soren joins BJP: Congress

Champai Soren, Champai

Ex-J'khand CM Champai leaves for Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

Assam CM accuses JMM-led alliance govt of doing 'appeasement' politics

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors protest affects healthcare services in J'khand

The Ministry of Power has amended a key regulation, enabling power plants that supply electricity to neighbouring countries to sell their output back in India if they encounter difficulties in the foreign markets. This move comes in the wake of ongoi

Adani Power will continue to supply power to Bangladesh from J'khand plant

Topics : Jharkhand Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon