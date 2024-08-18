Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister.

His statement came hours after he reached Delhi amid speculations about him joining the BJP.

He claimed all his government programmes were cancelled on July 3 by the party leadership without his knowledge.



"When I asked about the reasons for cancellation, I was told that there is a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and I cannot attend any government programmes till then," he posted on social media.