Home / Politics / Ex-J'khand CM Champai leaves for Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP

Ex-J'khand CM Champai leaves for Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday

Champai Soren, Champai

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi/Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.
A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday.
He refused to divulge further details.
Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.
Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.
But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.
When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

