Ex-J'khand CM Champai leaves for Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday.

He refused to divulge further details.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.