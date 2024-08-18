Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / J'khand CM Soren accuses BJP of poaching MLAs amid Champai's likely switch

J'khand CM Soren accuses BJP of poaching MLAs amid Champai's likely switch

Soren's statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

"Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Godda (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren could join the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday accused the saffron camp of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society".
Soren's statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Addressing a government function in Jharkhand's Godda district, Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP brought people from Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra to "spread poison among the tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities and make them fight with each other".
"Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said.
Notably, Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday, amid speculations that he is likely to join the BJP, sources said.
A close associate of Champai Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata.

More From This Section

Champai Soren, Champai

Experienced bitter humiliation as Jharkhand CM, says Champai Soren

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Guj CM okays Rs 381 cr for building road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Privatisation of IAS 'Modi's guarantee' for ending reservation: Rahul

Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan

Scrap registration cut off date for Ladki Bahin scheme, says Chavan

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Refugees denied citizenship rights due to appeasement policy of Cong: Shah

Soon after landing in Delhi, the JMM leader told reporters that he hadn't met any BJP leader and was in the national capital on a "personal" visit.
Hemant Soren also said that the assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year but the poll schedule would be "decided by the opposition party in the state, not by the Election Commission".
"It seems the Election Commission is no longer a constitutional institution, as it has been occupied by BJP people," he alleged.
"I challenge them (BJP) that if the assembly elections are held today, they will be wiped out from Jharkhand tomorrow," the chief minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Recruitments on 35K posts to be completed by October: J'khand CM Soren

Train derailed, Jharkhand train derailed

JMM slams Centre over Jharkhand train accident, asks railways min to focus

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Money laundering case: SC rejects ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM's bail

Hemant Soren, Hemant

SC to hear ED plea challenging HC's order for Hemant Soren's bail on Jul 29

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog meeting: Vision 2047 to Opposition boycott. All you need to know

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon