J'khand CM Soren accuses BJP of poaching MLAs amid Champai's likely switch

"Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Amid speculation that JMM leader Champai Soren could join the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday accused the saffron camp of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society". Soren's statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing a government function in Jharkhand's Godda district, Hemant Soren alleged that the BJP brought people from Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra to "spread poison among the tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities and make them fight with each other". "Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn't take long for politicians to move here and there," he said.

Notably, Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday, amid speculations that he is likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Champai Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata.

Soon after landing in Delhi, the JMM leader told reporters that he hadn't met any BJP leader and was in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Hemant Soren also said that the assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year but the poll schedule would be "decided by the opposition party in the state, not by the Election Commission".

"It seems the Election Commission is no longer a constitutional institution, as it has been occupied by BJP people," he alleged.

"I challenge them (BJP) that if the assembly elections are held today, they will be wiped out from Jharkhand tomorrow," the chief minister said.