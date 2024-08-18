Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Refugees denied citizenship rights due to appeasement policy of Cong: Shah

Refugees denied citizenship rights due to appeasement policy of Cong: Shah

He also assured Muslims that there is no provision in the CAA to take away anyone's citizenship

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

The past governments allowed crores of intruders into the country and made them citizens illegally, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a large number refugees were denied citizenship rights in the country due to the appeasement policy of past governments led by the Congress and its allies.
Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad after handing over citizenship certificates to 188 Hindu refugees in Gujarat, Shah said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is about giving rights and justice to lakhs of refugees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He also assured Muslims that there is no provision in the CAA to take away anyone's citizenship, as it is about granting citizenship.
The past governments allowed crores of intruders into the country and made them citizens illegally, he said.
At the same time, they denied citizenship to those who followed the law and applied for the same by saying there was no legal provision for it, Shah said.
"Because of the policy of appeasement of past governments run by the Congress and its allies, those who came to the country for refuge did not get rights and justice," the minister said.
He said Bangladesh had 27 per cent Hindus at the time of partition, but today they are just 9 per cent as they have been subjected to forced religious conversion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

'Plant trees': Shah launches Rs 1,003 cr development projects in Ahmedabad

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

MHA asks states to provide situation report every 2 hrs amid docs' protest

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Polls in J&K to further strengthen roots of democracy: Home minister Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Sangma discusses Bangladesh's situation with Amit Shah

Topics : Amit Shah Congress BJP Refugees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon