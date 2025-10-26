Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Farmers facing fertiliser shortage under BJP rule in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Farmers facing fertiliser shortage under BJP rule in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Ever since the BJP came to power (in Uttar Pradesh), fertiliser shortage and black marketing have continued unabated. BJP's own people are involved in this racket, said Akhilesh

Instead of doubling farmers' income, the BJP has doubled their hardship, he said. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to provide adequate fertilisers to farmers, and claimed the farming community is struggling to procure essential inputs for sowing wheat and other crops after facing similar issues during the paddy season.

Farmers in several districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahoba, Fatehpur, Badaun and Amethi, are standing in long queues outside cooperative societies for DAP, NPK and other fertilisers, but are forced to return empty-handed after hours of waiting, Yadav alleged.

Ever since the BJP came to power (in Uttar Pradesh), fertiliser shortage and black marketing have continued unabated. BJP's own people are involved in this racket, and the government has nothing to offer the farmers except false assurances, Yadav claimed in a statement.

 

Accusing the government of being insensitive and anti-farmer, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said the BJP wants farmers to abandon farming so that their land can be handed over to industrialists at cheap rates.

Yadav also alleged that in several districts, including Mahoba, thousands of farmers lined up at cooperative societies, but only a handful managed to get fertiliser, while in Lakhimpur, supplies did not arrive.

Instead of doubling farmers' income, the BJP has doubled their hardship, he said.

Alleging that farmers are being forced to give up agriculture and take up labour work due to the BJP's conspiracy, Yadav said their problems will be resolved only when the BJP is ousted from power after the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh government UP farm growth

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

