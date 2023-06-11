close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti to attend Oppn meet in Bihar: Report

Jammu and Kashmir stalwarts Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be coming to the Bihar capital next week for the June 23 conclave of parties opposed to the BJP

Press Trust of India Patna
Farooq Abdullah, Omar, mehbooba mufti, article 370, j&k

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir stalwarts Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be coming to the Bihar capital next week for the June 23 conclave of parties opposed to the BJP, a key political aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Sunday.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' made the disclosure at the party's Bihar headquarters here.

"Leaders of altogether 18 parties have agreed to attend the meeting. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, have also agreed to come", said Lalan.

Earlier, Lalan had said leaders who had given their assent included Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge from Congress, besides Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), M K Stalin (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sharad Pawar (NCP), Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).

JD(U) workers expressed their enthusiasm by raising "Nitish for PM" only to be ticked off by the national president who reminded them that the Bihar CM, the party's supreme leader, has repeatedly ruled himself out of the race.

"Nitish Kumar has said again and again that he is not a claimant for the Prime Minister's post. Such slogans will do no good to his efforts to forge opposition unity", said Lalan.

Also Read

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

Pakistan instability, uncertainty will affect India: Mehbooba Mufti

It's my duty: Mehbooba Mufti accepts Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra invite

Opposition has to unite to win elections against BJP: Farooq Abdullah

Meeting of opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka poll: Nitish Kumar

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Shah tears into YSRCP in Andhra; says it has done nothing but corruption

Ill-informed: Scindia hits out at Venugopal for remark on rising airfares

"Please do remember that he had quit the NDA in August last year with the pledge to defeat the BJP. Let us devote ourselves to the cause. After Lok Sabha polls are held and the outcome is as per expectation, all parties can sit together and decide who will be the Prime Minister", added Lalan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Nitish Kumar Farooq Abdullah Opposition parties Bihar

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP shameless in calling Nathuram Godse 'saput' of India: Chhattisgarh CM

Bhupesh Baghel
2 min read

BJP launches 'selfie with palace of corruption' campaign to target AAP

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Will not allow anyone to take law into their hands: Shinde on violence

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
2 min read

Most Popular

Bihar municipal elections: Counting of votes for 805 posts underway

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes
1 min read

Ordinance sheer disrespect of Delhi people, says CM Kejriwal at AAP rally

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Will contest 2024 polls from Kaiserganj, announces WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon