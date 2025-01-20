Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on BJP, RSS; Cong says pol stunt

FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on BJP, RSS; Cong says pol stunt

The FIR was registered under Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha, 2023

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Defending Gandhi's remarks, he alleged that in several instances, agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI have acted at the behest of the BJP-led government. (Image: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A police case has been registered in Assam against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his purported recent remarks "threatening the sovereignty of the country", with the opposition party dismissing the complaint as a political stunt' on Monday.

A complaint was filed at Panbazar police station here by advocate Monjit Chetia on Saturday evening against remarks made by Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, during the inauguration of the Congress' new national headquarters in New Delhi last week, police said.

Cheita alleged that Gandhi, in his speech, had said that "BJP and RSS have captured every single institution, and we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself."  The advocate alleged that the Congress leader made these remarks "with deliberate design and calculated intent to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of the Indian state and to provoke rebellion against the democratically elected" government.

 

Unable to gain public trust through democratic means, the accused now seeks to incite disaffection against the central government and the Indian state, Chetia claimed in the complaint.

The FIR was registered under Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhitha, 2023.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

LIVE: Demanded death sentence but court gave life imprisonment, says CM Mamata on RG Kar verdict

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, AAP, election rally, Delhi Assembly Election 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP vs BJP vs Cong- Who promised what? A comparison

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

SC halts defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah-remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits BPSC protest site in Patna, assures full support

New Delhi: New All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters Indira Bhawan on the day of its inauguration

Cong's new HQ at 9A Kotla Road narrates tale of party's 139-year history

BNS Section 152 addresses and penalises acts that threaten the sovereignty, unity, or integrity of India through various means.

Section 197(1)(d) deals with false or misleading information, jeopardising the sovereignty, unity and integrity or security of India.

Reacting to the case, leader of the opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said, The FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi is a political stunt. The case has been filed by someone on behalf of the BJP to threaten opposition voice.

Defending Gandhi's remarks, he alleged that in several instances, agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI have acted at the behest of the BJP-led government.

"Even the Election Commission has stopped providing information of polling station-wise voting data. These prove that what Rahul ji is saying, that we are also fighting against the state machinery which is supposed to be neutral, is being used as a political tool by the BJP, Saikia maintained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Mahayuti's appointment of guardian ministers shows rift in alliance: Raut

Vijay

Actor Vijay vows support to farmers, slams DMK over Parandur airport

Keshav Prasad Maurya

UP ranks first in providing 100 days of employment under MGNREGA: Maurya

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Sarsanghchalak

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat must apologise for 'anti-national' statement: Cong

Premiumeducation school children students

Delhi Assembly elections: Number of schools falls and e-buses soars

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP RSS Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon