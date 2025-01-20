Business Standard

Mahayuti's appointment of guardian ministers shows rift in alliance: Raut

State government announced guardian ministers for 36 districts of the state, but a day later, issued an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad

Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned: Sanjay Raut | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that the Mahayuti government's handling of the appointment of guardian minister was a sign of internal discord in the alliance.

The state government on Saturday announced guardian ministers for 36 districts of the state, but a day later, issued an order to stay the appointments for Nashik and Raigad.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the guardian minister for Raigad, while BJP leader Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility of Nashik.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "The government is failing to manage its internal conflicts. (Deputy Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde's anger over the allocation of guardian ministers is clear, and his authority is being questioned."  The Rajya Sabha MP was reacting to reports of Eknath Shinde's dissatisfaction over the appointments for Raigad and Nashik.

 

He also hinted that state Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant might be groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde.

According to sources, Shinde has suddenly left for Daregaon, officially citing personal reasons for his four-day visit. However, political insiders speculate that his departure was linked to his dissatisfaction over the portfolios.

Raut claimed the growing discord could lead to a shift in the power dynamics.

"It seems Uday Samant is being groomed as a possible replacement for Shinde. If Shinde cannot control his ministers, how can he lead?" he questioned.

Amid reports of discontent, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan have left for Daregaon to meet Shinde and address his concerns. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Maharashtra government Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena BJP

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

