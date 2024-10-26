Business Standard
Home / Politics / First journey as public representative, not as 'public fighter': Priyanka

First journey as public representative, not as 'public fighter': Priyanka

She said the people of Wayanad will be my guides and teachers in this journey, which is her first as a public representative

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Congress leader and candidate from Wayanad constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said her first journey as a public representative of Wayanad is not her first as a public fighter as she asserted that fighting for democracy, justice and values enshrined in the Constitution is central to her life.

In an open letter to the people of Wayanad, after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency, she told them that she would work with them closely and help address their challenges.

Urging people to elect her as an MP in the November 13 bypoll, she promised that her work would serve to deepen the bond with them and that she would do all she could to fight for them and represent them in the way that they wish to be represented in Parliament.

 

She said the people of Wayanad will be "my guides and teachers" in this journey, which is her first as a public representative.

"You will be my guides and teachers in this journey which (I hope) will be my first as a public representative but not my first as a public fighter!  "Fighting for democracy, for justice and for the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful to you if you choose to make me your MP," she said in her letter.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has filed her nomination papers from Wayanad after her brother Rahul Gandhi quit the seat and retained Rae Bareli. He contested two Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He has represented the seat from 2019 to 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Victory of dynastic politics: BJP on Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad nomination

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi declares assets worth Rs 12 cr, husband holds over Rs 65 cr

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a selfie during a programme, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi says Wayanad will have two MPs, urges support for Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi to debut with Wayanad LS bypoll nomination; hold roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi, rahul

Can't imagine better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress Kerala

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon