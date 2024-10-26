Business Standard
Home / Politics / Mehbooba Mufti dissolves PDP structure; new leadership to be appointed soon

Mehbooba Mufti dissolves PDP structure; new leadership to be appointed soon

New office bearers, along with various wings and bodies, will be formed after discussions with senior leaders

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President Mehbooba Mufti has announced the dissolution of the party's entire structure with immediate effect.

According to sources, the new office bearers, along with various wings and bodies, will be formed after discussions with senior leaders.

The announcement was made at the JKPDP headquarters in Srinagar on Friday.

Following the Union Territory's assembly elections on October 8, the former Chief Minister congratulated the National Conference-Congress alliance for receiving the "people's mandate."

She stated that since the people had given a clear mandate, there would be no opportunity for parties to "mess around," adding that if the election had resulted in a hung assembly, certain "tricks" might have been used to "defeat the mandate of the people."

 

"I am happy with the way people have voted. 'Gadbad karna ka koi chance nahi hai ab' (there is no chance to mess around now). It seemed like if the mandate wasn't clear, dirty tricks could have been used to defeat the people's will," she said.

More From This Section

Rakesh Tikait,Rakesh

Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now: Rakesh Tikait on agitation

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

KTR accuses CM Reddy of phone tapping leaders of Congress, Opposition

Satyendra Jain

Industrial waste in Yamuna River coming from UP, Haryana: Satyendra Jain

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

UP Assembly bypolls: 149 candidates file nominations for Nov 13 elections

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

CM Vijayan accuses BJP, Cong of misrepresenting Muslim-dominated Malappuram

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election National Conference won 42 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party winning 29, the Congress securing 6 seats, and the PDP winning 3.

"I congratulate the National Conference-Congress leadership; they have won spectacularly. I also want to congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for voting for a stable government. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir had been dire since August 5, 2019, and people faced numerous problems. Forming a stable government was essential," she said during a press conference.

Mufti also thanked PDP leaders and workers for their tireless efforts during the campaign. "I would like to thank PDP workers and leaders for voting despite all the challenges. I appeal to them not to give up," she said.

The assembly elections for the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases on September 18, September 26, and October 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

India-Pakistan reconciliation only way to stop terror attacks: PDP chief

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

Ganderbal terror attack

J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti hopes Omar-led govt will heal 'wounds' of J&K people

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) supporters celebrate the party's win in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

J-K Assembly polls: BJP tops vote share, Independent candidates outdo PDP

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Mehbooba PDP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon