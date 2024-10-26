KTR accuses CM Reddy of phone tapping leaders of Congress, Opposition

Business Standard
BRS leader also alleged that Revanth Reddy was caught with a bag containing Rs 50 lakh in the past

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) has accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of tapping phones of opposition leaders as well as his own ministers.

Throwing an 'open challenge' to Revanth Reddy, KTR dared him to take a lie detector test before cameras to prove he was not engaging in phone tapping. He asserted that CM Revanth Reddy's government is tapping "not only ministers but even leaders within his own party."

"If Revanth has the courage, let him join me for a public lie detector test and declare openly that he is not involved in wiretapping ministers or opposition members," KTR said.

 

The BRS leader also alleged that Revanth Reddy was caught with a bag containing Rs 50 lakh in the past, in a vote-for-note case where he tried to purchase a legislator.

"How someone with such a record of unethical actions could speak against us," KTR stated.

The BRS leader further attacked the Congress government, expressing his disappointment in the Revanth government's performance saying ut has failed to fulfil key promises and guarantees within the first 100 days in office.

KTR also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's inconsistency, questioning why Rahul, who speaks of justice and equality and the constitution in Delhi, remains silent about the Congress-led government's actions against marginalized communities in Telangana.

He urged Rahul Gandhi to focus on safeguarding Telangana's communities from Congress-led bulldozer raj that threatens poorer communities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

