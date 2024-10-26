Business Standard
Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now: Rakesh Tikait on agitation

Tikait said the government should tell the farmers, what should they do about stubble

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

After Punjab farmers announced a one-day protest today, farmer leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait said that the protest has been declared by the farmers in Punjab only.

Questioning the government's action against stubble burning, Tikait said the government should tell the farmers, what should they do about stubble (Parali).

While talking to ANI, Tikait said, "The government is taking action (on farmers) if stubble is burnt and in Haryana if any farmer who burns stubble his or her produce will not be sold (at mandis) for two years. Tell me about the technology by which wheat can be grown without burning stubble. The government should tell what should a farmer do about stubble. Protest is by Punjab farmers only till now."

 

Meanwhile, as per reports, the farmers will resort to a road blockade at a few places in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest against the "tardy" paddy procurement and other issues.

Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, Surjeet Singh Phul spoke to ANI and said, "On October 26, both forums will do a road blockade at 4 points. We will begin the protest at 1 pm and sit on the streets."

Surjeet Singh Phul said the "chakka jam" for an indefinite period will be held at one place each in Sangrur and Moga districts and at Phagwara and Batala.

Earlier on October 22, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on the Central Government to assist with paddy procurement, aiming to clear the state's mandis and facilitate wheat production for the upcoming harvest season.

"I have spoken to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of rice millers as soon as possible because all the demands are related to the central government," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

Mann expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the millers' demands regarding Punjab.

CM Bhagwant Mann earlier outlined several demands to the Centre including that the procurement rate for dry harvest be adjusted from 0.5 to 1 per cent.

Recently, a critical meeting on paddy procurement in Punjab took place in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The meeting aimed to address key issues and strategies for efficient food grain procurement in Punjab.

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 8:45 AM IST

