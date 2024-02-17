Sensex (    %)
                        
Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty whot quit 2 days ago, joins BJD

Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal here

congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Congress MLA Anshuman Mohanty joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal here.
Mohanty, who was also the Congress Kendrapara District president, had quit the party two days ago. Many of his supporters also joined the BJD in the presence of senior leaders including organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das at the BJD headquarters here on Friday.
Later Mohanty visited Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and met him.
Mohanty was the Rajnagar MLA from 2014 to 2019. He, however, lost the 2019 election to BJD's Dhruba Sahoo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Indian National Congress BJD Naveen Pattnaik Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

